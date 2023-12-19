GIBRALTAR’S reputation in fighting climate change has been recognised by its minister’s invitation to the prestigious Nature Champions Dinner in Dubai.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Change John Cortes was one of about 40 handpicked guests at Goals House in Alserkal Avenue on the sidelines of the COP28.

Cortes called the invitation to the event organised by green campaigner Lord Zac Goldsmith personally ‘an honour’ and ‘for Gibraltar, quite humbling’.

Gibraltar’s lifelong environmentalist turned government minister has been attending the COP28 in the UAE.

As a UK party delegate, Cortes has taken part in panel discussions and worked tirelessly with leaders from British overseas territories to push towards Net Zero.

The professor took his place at the dinner alongside United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson and CEO of Fauna & Flora International Kristian Teleki.

Strategic Adviser to the World Resources Institute Justin Mundy, Head of Oceans and Natural resources at the Commonwealth Secretariat Dr Nicholas Hardman-Mountford, and Head of Ambassadors and Fellows at WWF Karen Bearman were also at the event.

“There is clear recognition internationally for the work that we have done and are doing in Gibraltar in environmental protection,” Cortes said.

“We will continue at it, to retain the respect of the international community.”

The minister has set apart various areas for natural protection and is helping to build the Rock as a global centre to help reverse climate change.

