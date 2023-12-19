A MAN furious that his car had been towed away armed himself with two shotguns and hailed a cab to the police station vowing to kill any officers he encountered.

But before he could get out of the taxi, forewarned police were waiting and arrested him before he could carry out his planned assault.

Police say that the man appeared ‘out of control’ and was shouting that he was ‘going to kill innocent people’.

The moment police arrested the gunman- Photo Aytmto. de Benalmadena

The man, described as elderly, had lost his cool when his car was towed from a loading space outside a supermarket in the Arroyo de la Miel district of Benalmadena (Malaga). Rather than simply pay his fine and retrieve his car from the pound he armed himself with the guns and 50 cartridges.

He then hopped in a taxi telling it to head for the Policia Local station.

He made death threats against the police and tow truck employyeets, saying he did not care about the consequences because ‘everyone dies like in the wars’.

Police received a warning call and quickly worked out a plan to apprehend the man before anyone was hurt.

