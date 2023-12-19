PRIMARY school children at the Hebrew School in Gibraltar learned about mathematics, coding and robotics during a STEM project recently.

Year 6 children used a programmable robot called Sphero Bolts they drove and coded from an iPad as part of the exercise.

They worked in pairs and teams to design and build mazes for the Sphero Bolt and then guided the robot through their creations.

Pupils at the school had to use maths skills to work out the angles at which the Bolt would have to turn.

They also programmed distances so the robot would be able to find its way out of the maze.

“Each team evaluated their work by preparing a short video of their project,” the Gibraltar Government said.

“They discussed how they debugged coding problems as well as how they solved any maze design and creation challenges.”

The children later showed off their work to other Year 6 pupils at St Joseph’s Upper Primary School who enjoyed watching the finished product.

They then shared the coding skills they used so they could learn from each other.

A government spokesperson called it a ‘very successful collaboration’ and said it was ‘thoroughly enjoyed by everyone’ in the statement.

The STEM project comes as Gibraltar tries to give students a greater understanding of these practical skills that are becoming essential in the modern world.

Minister for Education John Cortes has vowed to revolutionise education so each student gets the best education going forward.

