EXPERTS are looking into a power cut that left Gibraltar’s World Trade Centre, upmarket Marina Bay and the two housing estates of Laguna and Glacis in the dark for over two hours.

Engineers said the outage was a result of damage to a high voltage cable between Landport and Laguna Estate in the British overseas territory.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA) said it did not know of any building being carried out in the area but were continuing to check out what happened.

Electricity blanked out homes and offices in the northern area of Gibraltar from 6.20pm to 8.25pm, authorities reported.

Only an AquaGib water forwarding tank at Hesses was still off by that point, the GEA said.

The GEA later apologised for any inconvenienced caused.

The GEA runs most of the Rock’s power generation out of its natural gas refinery located at the North Mole.

