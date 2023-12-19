SPAIN’S Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Nadia Calviño has announced that the government is to ban charges for over-65s and the disabled who withdraw cash from tellers at bank branches.

Calviño explained that a lot of Spanish lenders have already scrapped such extra fees for seniors, who are still more likely to rely on cash rather than cards compared to younger customers.

This came after a request by the government to do so this summer, according to a report in Spanish daily El Español.

Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calviño in a file photo from 2022. Photo: Gian Mattia D’Alberto / LaPresse.24

But some banks still have such charges in place, which is why the Spanish government wants to expressly prohibit them.

“We are going to implement a legal change to ban commissions for cash withdrawals for seniors,” she said at a press conference after meeting with banking chiefs at the Economy Ministry.

Read more: