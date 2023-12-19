A NEW tourism proposal has suggested visitors must pay to visit a popular Malaga park.

It comes after the Junta asked for ideas from companies interested in managing the site.

The Axarquia attraction, Rio de Chillar is a popular spot to cool down in the summer heat.

The waterfall known as El Vado de los Patos Photo: Nerja-turismo.com

Now, Hermanos del Campo S.L., has suggested visitors should pay between six and 12 euros to visit the river, found near Nerja.

The company behind the famous Caminito del Rey, set out plans to control access to the famous river.

The Rio de Chillar, some 1200 meters above sea level, flows down the Piedra Sillada to El Playazo beach.

The river is home to impressive landscapes formed by its surrounding limestone gorges, known as Los Cahorros.

A current map of the route along El Rio de Chillar. Photo: Nerja-turismo.com

The company’s proposal was in response to a call for ideas posted on the Junta’s bulletin board on December 14.

Hermanos del Campo has proposed they mount a controlled access system between May and November 2024, with hopes to extend the contract for another year.

Under the proposal, 500 tickets per day will be sold via a dedicated website.

The website will be just one part of the river’s new brand identity, including social media channels.

If following the example of the Caminito del Rey it could also include merchandising, shops and food outlets.

Ticket prices are estimated to be between six to 12 euros, including visitor insurance, emergency response, fire procedures, rest stops and specialised personnel.

The attraction would be open Monday to Sunday between 9am to 4pm, with official closing procedures at 6pm to ensure the park will be fully empty by 8pm.

Including dedicated car parks and a shuttle bus, the proposal is a response to years of complaints from local residents and the council of overcrowding at the beauty spot.

The town hall even issued a decree to close the site altogether in August this year after 3,000 people visited the area in one day.

Currently, the site is temporarily closed due to ‘fire risk’.

It is believed excessive visitor numbers put the protected area, located in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park, at risk.

While other companies have the chance to put forward alternative proposals, environmentalists have advocated for the site to remain closed to protect the area’s unique environment.

Gabinete de Estudios de la Naturaleza (GENA)-Ecologistas en Acción has also accused Nerja town hall of attempting to ‘commercialise’ the area.

Hermanos del Campo now has a month to submit any further technical details of the proposal.

