2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol with pool - € 215,000

Apartment Riviera del Sol, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 215,000

Exclusive, fabulous, recently renovated, elevated ground floor apartment located in Urbanisation Mar Golf, between Miraflores and Riviera del Sol. 100 meters away you will find the Miraflores Supermarket with local shops, bars, restaurants, and a bus stop. Located 800 meters from the Riviera Plaza Shopping Center and another 80 meters to Max Beach! !km you will also find the prestigious Miraflores Tennis Club. This beautifully decorated, bright, apartment has a spacious lounge-dining room, modern fully fitted kitchen with separate utility area, 2 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms en-suite each…. See full property details