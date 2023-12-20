TOURISM in the Costa del Sol is set to face ‘profound challenges’ in the wake of rising heatwaves and water shortages caused by global warming, the president of Andalucia has warned.

Speaking after his return from the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai, Juanma Moreno, predicted that these factors will likely significantly shift peak tourism seasons.

Visitors may seek to avoid the extreme summer heat of July and August.

Instead, the junta predicts that they will opt for cooler months as increasing average temperature and more intense heatwaves batter the south of Spain.

Junta de Andalucia president Juanma Moreno

It could lead to the region facing stiff competition from destinations with more moderate climates.

And despite the fact that the current season on the Costa del Sol was unaffected by water shortages, Moreno noted that the tourism sector could be the first to feel its effects.

This would be in order to protect the general population if water saving measures become necessary.

Malaga province is looking at desalination plants as a solution to its ongoing and historica drought problems.

Although plans are underway for a new desalination plant, it will not be operational for a good five years, leaving a gap to be filled in water production.

However, the junta boss remains hopeful that the extraordinary figures achieved in the recent season can be maintained in 2024.

This year has seen records being set for Andalucía, the province of Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

