SPAIN’S Civil Guard has launched an investigation after two brothers were found shot dead in a remote country road in Toledo province.

The victims, aged 49 and 45 and named as Antonio and Jose Y, were from the nearby municipality of Fuente el Saz in Madrid, and reportedly had extensive criminal records for minor offences such as assault and battery, according to news agency Europa Press.

A family from Casarrubios del Monte in Toledo made the grisly discovery just after midnight on Tuesday night. The victims’ vehicle, which belonged to their mother, was riddled with bullet holes, as was the door of a house next to the crime scene.

Sources from the Civil Guard told Europa Press that dozens of spent cartridges were found, both from a rifle and a handgun.

One of the bodies was inside the vehicle and the second on the ground outside, suggesting that he had tried to escape his assassins.

The police suspect that the crime could be a score-settling between two rival Romany clans as the victims were from the Gypsy community.

