POLICE officers found the dead body of a young man in a Gibraltar apartment Tuesday, the Royal Gibraltar Police has revealed.

A response unit visited the home in Ocean Heights between Fish Market Road and Queensway on the morning of December 19.

There they found ‘the lifeless body of a 34-year-old man’, the civilian police force said in a statement.

The Royal Gibraltar Police has launched an investigation after the gruesome discovery.

A Police Family Liaison Officer is now providing support to the family, the statement added.

No further information has been revealed so far on the find, cause of death or how long ago the man died.

It follows the horrific March 2015 discovery of the bodies of a man, woman and two children that hit the headlines in the UK.

A team flew in from the UK to carry out the postmortem and the verdict eventually found Liverpool-born man John Shannon had murdered his partner and children before committing suicide.

