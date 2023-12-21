5 bedroom Villa for sale in Monte Lentiscal with garage - € 399,000

Villa Monte Lentiscal, Gran Canaria 5 beds 3 baths € 399,000

Incredible Opportunity! Dream Villa in Tafira with beautiful views. Bellevue Canarias presents this magnificent property located in the prestigious area of Monte Lentiscal. If you are looking for luxury, comfort and exclusive surroundings, this is the house you are looking for! Outstanding Features: 5 spacious bedrooms for the whole family. 2 complete bathrooms and 1 toilet for your comfort. Fully equipped high-end kitchen. 2 spacious living rooms, ideal for meetings and relaxing moments. Garage with capacity for 2 cars, with 50m2. Enjoy the solarium and relax in the 140m2 gardens. Panoramic… See full property details