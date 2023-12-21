FEARS are growing for a missing 22-year-old who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol almost a MONTH ago.

Adrian Fernandez was last seen in Fuengirola on November 25.

The young man suffers from mental health issues and his family – including his British stepfather – are desperate to know that he is safe.

It comes after his mother claimed she saw her son in the background of a YouTube video.

MISSING: Adrian Fernandez

Adrian has not been seen since November 25

Adrian is believed to appear in a ‘Fuengirola walking video’, which consists of a person filming their point of view as they walk through the streets of the Costa del Sol city.

He is seen wearing his distinctive red jacket after around 1 minute and 30 seconds.

His worried mother Caroline previously told the Olive Press: “He has no money, food, water or any form of identification and I’m worried of his well-being.”

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes and measures 5ft 7″ tall.

He weighs between 65 and 67kg and may have been wearing a red and black jacket when he disappeared.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact +34 631086506 or send a message via WhatsApp to +34 682 68 48 57.