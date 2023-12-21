TWO SOLDIERS were found dead on Thursday after an extensive search following an exercise by a near-frozen reservoir in Andalucia.

The Guardia Civil, Policia Local, and firefighters from the Granadal Park station in Cordoba pooled resources to try to find the men.

The soldiers were from the ‘Guzman el Bueno’ X Brigade based at Cerro Muriano, in the Cordoba province, with the Guadanuño reservoir part of the barracks military area.

GUZMAN BRIGADE AT CERRO MURIANO BASE

Sources close to the investigation told the EFE news agency that the exercise took place early in the morning with manouerves being carried out in an ‘aquatic’ environment with temperatures of up to four degrees in an area next to the reservoir.

The deceased soldiers, who came from Cordoba and Sevilla province, were undertaking basic training with their colleagues- two of whom needed medical treatment due to hypothermia.

The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined and an investigation has been launched.