PLANS for a new ‘Mediterranean Corridor’ train will take passengers all over Europe, but misses a big Spanish resort.

EU ministers have agreed plans for the long awaited ‘Mediterranean Corridor’ train, adding new locations in eastern Spain and Ukraine.

The proposed route of the Mediterranean Corridor

But once again, a popular destination for expats and holidaymakers, Malaga, has been excluded.

Instead, the line follows the coast from Catalonia to Almeria, where it goes north to Granada.

After this, it connects with Antequera before coming back down to Algeciras.

Although Malaga has a population of over 593,000, a thriving tourism industry and is becoming a new European technology hub it will not be included in the plans.

The rail network has also forgotten Marbella, the only Spanish city with over 100,000 people and no train line.

Plans for the Mediterranean Corridor were first approved in 2011 and now cover at least 10 countries.

The recent inclusion of Ukraine in the project makes the corridor the only rail line running through the whole of Eastern and Western Europe.

The ambitious rail project combines a Spanish initiative linking coastal areas and a European plan to form a ‘core’ transport network across the continent.

A more in depth look at the route from the Mediterranean Rail Freight Corridor, largely the same as the passenger version.

There are three deadlines for the project, one for the basic network in 2030, another for the ‘extended core network’ in 2040 and the final 2050 deadline for a ‘global network’.

Once completed, it will stretch across almost 120,000 kilometres.

According to recent agreements, passenger trains will travel at a speed of 160 km/ph, making border crossings possible in as little as 25 minutes.

Work on the Spanish section of the route has been underway since 2018 across Catalonia, Valencia and Andalucia.

Although agreed by ministers, the new modifications still have to be formally ratified in the European parliament.

Spanish Minister of Transport, Oscar Puente, said: “The agreement is a milestone for better and sustainable connectivity in Europe.

“It will contribute greatly to strengthening EU cohesion and stimulating growth and employment.”

It comes as Spain and France also negotiate the deadline for a new high speed rail network between the countries.

READ MORE: