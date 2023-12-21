HEALTH chiefs in Gibraltar have advised residents on how to treat themselves for this winter’s wave of flu and colds sweeping the Rock.

The Gibraltar Health Authority said people should only visit the Emergency Department (ED) in emergencies and try to find other alternatives if possible.

Even if sick people find it necessary to visit the St Bernard’s Hospital, triage nurses could send people home to practise self-care, the health service said.

It recommends paracetamol and ibuprofen for those with high fever, nausea, tight chest and coughing.

Only when cold and flu victims get ‘severe breathlessness, confusion or delirium and persistence or worsening of initial symptoms beyond 72 hours’ should they then visit the ED.

Doctors recommend parents and guardians give their children plenty of water for respiratory issues, diarrhoea, vomiting, and high-grade fever.

They advise paracetamol and Ibuprofen be given to the children up to three times a day after checking the dosage for their ages.

It directed parents to the GHA’s website for managing childhood illnesses.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said that the ‘health and the well-being of our community’ is the top priority for the GHA.

“Please help us keep the Emergency Department reserved for emergencies during this critical time,” he said.

“Should you require any advice please do call 111 who will be able to guide and support you.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.”

Only this week GHA chiefs ordered all visitors to its premises wear a mask to stop disease spread.

