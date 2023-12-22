2 bedroom Flat for sale in Vera with pool garage - € 184,950

Flat Vera, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 184,950

Fantastic 90 m² penthouse located a few minutes walk from Vera beach. This property has 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, fully fitted kitchen, living room with air conditioning and a large terrace with views of the gardens and the sea. It is sold fully furnished to a very high standard, both inside and out. You will be part of a magnificent closed complex, quiet, very well maintained and tidy. Your exclusive covered parking is included in the sale. You can enjoy the community pools, both covered and open (summer and winter). A few minutes walk away you will have the beach,…