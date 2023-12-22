A BRITISH man has been arrested on suspicion of torturing an alleged drug trafficker over the loss of a €3million cocaine shipment.

The 24-year-old victim had two fingers cut off and his feet repeatedly stabbed during the horrific ordeal, which took place in a disused building near a field in Fuengirola.

Five Dutch men have also been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and torturing the victim, and all will appear before a judge ahead of a trial date.

According to the UDYCO police force, which specialises in kidnappings, the events began back in May, when the man was first kidnapped after being accused of losing a shipment of cocaine with a street value of €3million.

The drugs were supposed to have travelled from the Costa del Sol to the Netherlands, but never arrived.

The mafia gang demanded that the victim compensate for the loss with cash, but he refused, denying that he was responsible for the missing stash.

The victim was kidnapped and taken to the UK, where he was subject to a lie detector test, however the results were inconclusive, according to police.

The leader of the organised crime group then allegedly ordered for him to be taken back to the Costa del Sol, where authorities say he was tortured to within an inch of his life.

He was taken to a building in Fuengirola, where the kidnappers cut off his two index fingers and stabbed him in the feet.

He was savagely beaten before being dumped elsewhere in Fuengirola with his hands and feet still tied up.

Police sources told Diario Sur that his kidnappers believed he was dead, however he was merely unconscious.

When he woke up, he was able to untie himself before walking a kilometre to an urbanisation, where he called for help and was taken to hospital.

After a months-long investigation, officers from UDYCO were able to identify and arrest six men, five of them Dutch and one of them British.