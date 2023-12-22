HAVE you taken part in Spain’s Christmas lottery this year? Here’s how to find out if you’ve won.
The big prize draw began at 9am today in Madrid’s Teatro Real.
Revealed by pupils at the prestigious San Ildefonso school, the draw is the start of Spain’s Christmas festivities as people across the country wait for their number to be called.
Unlike other lotteries, many people will hold the same ticket number as a potential 200 of each ‘series’ is sold.
If the number is called, the amount won is divided between the ticket holders, known as ‘decimos’.
There are five main prizes and although the top three only have one winning number, the fourth prize has two lucky tickets and the fifth, eight.
There are also various smaller prizes, such La Pedrea, which grants some 1,794 winners €1,000 euros.
The first draw occurred at 9:39 am this morning, with the grand prize known as ‘El Gordo’ announced at 3pm.
Although there are some 1807 prizes, the big winners are:
‘El Gordo’, first prize
Number: 88008
Amount: €400,000
Second prize
Number: 58303
Amount: €1250,000
Third prize
Number: 31938
Amount: €500,000
Fourth prize
Number: 93361, 41147
Amount: €200,000
Fifth prize
Number: 54274, 45353, 88979, 92023, 01568, 86007, 57421, 37038
Amount: €60,000
Happy winners across the country can be seen popping champagne all over social media
You can check if you’ve won the sought after prize here.
Simply enter your number to learn if Santa has blessed your bank account this year.
READ MORE:
- Spain’s capital rolls back LGBT+ rights: These are the laws and protections no longer in place across Madrid from TODAY
- British expat and son are dramatically arrested at a Marbella restaurant for ‘trafficking €100m worth of cocaine across the Atlantic’
- Property market in Spain ‘will NOT crash next year’, insists expert on the Costa del Sol – and this is why