THE head of Gibraltar’s civil service, Darren Grech, has retired to spend more time with his family, the British territory’s Chief Minister told its parliament.

Fabian Picardo named Glendon Martinez – who has worked both in the public and private sector – as Grech’s successor in the role of Chief Secretary.

But Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that Grech will now continue in a new ‘supportive capacity in education’ reporting directly to the head of local government after leaving his post on December 31.

Picardo said Grech had achieved ‘exceptional results’ working ‘for the greater good of Gibraltar’ as Chief Secretary for six years.

Grech’s daughter went through a ‘complicated surgical procedure’ in the UK recently that made him think about where his priorities lie, the Chief Minister said.

The return to education is very much going back to Grech’s roots, after Picardo initially recruited him ‘following his sterling work in transforming the schooling landscape’.

“Darren precisely realised what was needed to take the service to the next level in terms of building team capacity,” Picardo told Parliament.

“Darren in selfless in this respect and has always put the good of Gibraltar first and foremost.”

NEW AND OLD: New Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez with retiring Darren Grech

Glendon Martinez, who takes his place, has a much more varied experience, having worked as a CEO of an international e-commerce business.

He first joined the public service to take the local postal office into the 21st Century.

After helping to digitise its services, he went on to lead the vehicle licensing department and help the Gibraltar Maritime Administrator.

Martinez has most recently helped improve the civil service at No.6 Convent Place and will continue to ‘modernise’ it in the top role.

“I am confident that Glendon will be an exceptional head of the civil service,” the Chief Minister added.

Gibraltar’s civil service is currently the biggest employer on the Rock, often recruiting staff after they leave school or university.

