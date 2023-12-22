ANDALUCIA’s oldest woman has died aged 110 as tributes pour in for the ‘much-loved’ grandma.

María Rodriguez was well known in Los Barrios, Cadiz, for her love of singing.

At 110 years old, she held the title of Andalucia’s oldest woman for some time.

Her passing was announced this Thursday, December 21, by the Mayor of Los Barrios, Miguel Alconchel.

He shared a video of her singing Francisco Alegre, filmed in 2022 by the local council, saying: “This is the best tribute we can offer her, enjoying and sharing with her what she loved doing most: singing.

“My deepest condolences to her family and to all the neighbours who loved and admired her.”

After sharing the message on social media, hundreds of condolences have flooded in for the Los Barrios resident.

One commenter said: “Ah! What a great person, she was a fighter. She always put her grandchildren first.”

