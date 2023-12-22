CHRISTMAS and New Year can be a tricky time for shopping, so here’s all you need to know about which shops will be open throughout the festive period.

Photo: Cordon Press and Canva

You may be well prepared with your British Christmas favourites like gravy, Yorkshire puddings and Christmas cake but there’s always something you forget until a few hours before the party.

Many Spanish supermarkets will be running on reduced hours or even closed throughout the festive period, so here’s which shops will be open and when.

Aldi

The budget supermarket will be operating on reduced hours on December 24 and 31, open from 10am to 2pm.

Stores will also be shut on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and January 6. Otherwise stores will be open from 9am to 9:30pm.

Mercadona

The popular chain will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24 as well as New Year’s Eve, December 31 from 9am to 3pm.

But, the Valencian supermarket will be closed on Monday, December 25, January 1 and Saturday, January 6 as Spaniards celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings.

Lidl

The German chain will be running holiday hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, opening from 10am to 3pm.

However, it will be closed on December 25, January 1 and January 6.

Dia

Like Lidl, Dia will open on December 24 and 31 from 10am to 3pm. The store will then close its doors on December 25, January 1 and 6.

Carrefour

The French chain’s opening hours will vary depending on location throughout the festive period but most shops will be open from 9am until 8pm on December 24 and 31.

Carrefour will also shut on December 25, January 1 and 6 to celebrate Three Kings day.

Alcampo

As with other Spanish supermarkets, Alcampo will be shut on Christmas Day, December 25 and January 1 and 6.

On Christmas Eve, store opening times will depend on the town, with some closing at 6, 7 or 8pm. Some stores will open on New Year’s Eve, but make sure to check your local opening times.

Remember, Spaniards do not celebrate Boxing Day, so most shops will be open as normal on December 26.

READ MORE: