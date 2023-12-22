JAIME del Burgo has doubled down on claims he had an affair with Spain’s Queen Letizia, but who is he and what do you need to know about him?

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) the Spanish businessman seemed to reaffirm his claims he had an affair with the royal before she married King Felipe.

Del Burgo alleged the tryst happened before he married his now ex-wife, Queen Letizia’s sister, Telma Ortiz.

Jaime del Burgo and ex wife Telma Ortiz Photo: Cordon Press

Currently based in the UK, the businessman insisted: “Spaniards have a right to know the truth about who represents them by inheritance or election, what is behind the spotlight, the staging and the performance.”

The strange message also alluded to the 22nd amendment of the US constitution which stops a president being elected more than two times.

This could be a veiled dig at current Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, who entered his third term as prime minister in November this year.

The message also alluded to Francisco de Goya, a famous Spanish painter known for his depictions of the Peninsular War.

Tagging both Sanchez and the Spanish Royal Family in the post, Del Burgo continued: “We need to firmly limit expansive and suffocating powers…otherwise we will continue to be slaves, and most of us without knowing it.”

He then encouraged people to ‘wake up’ and stop being ‘sheep’.

The post also included a picture of the book ‘El valor de la verdad’ (The Value of Truth) by María José Frápolli and Juan A. Nicolás.

It comes weeks after the Spanish Royal Family was rocked by Del Burgo’s allegations of an affair between him and Queen Letizia.

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain on December 13 Photo: Cordon Press

He claimed he had an illicit affair with the royal which began before she met Felipe and continued long after her marriage to the now king.

Officials have refused to comment on the claims.

Last week, radio host Federico Jiménez Losantos accused supporters of the former king, Juan Carlos, of stirring up in rumours in a campaign against his son, Felipe.

Del Burgo’ originally made the claims as part of a tell-all book about the current Queen, called ‘Letizia y Yo’ (Letizia and I).

In the book, the businessman makes sensational claims, saying she begged him to ‘never leave her’ the night before her wedding to Juan Carlos and that she told him she loved him just before having her second child.

He also claimed the pair met with lawyers in 2010, professed their love for one another and that Letizia even suggested having a baby by surrogate together.

The relationship, according to Del Burgo, was ended by Letizia over the phone in 2011.

It was followed by a post on X, where he claimed to have ‘definitive proof’ of their alleged affair, including a photo of a pregnant Letizia wearing his scarf.

Born in 1970, Del Burgo describes himself as a ‘private investor and entrepreneur’ from Pamplona, Spain.

Jaime del Burgo, as pictured on his website Jaimedelburgo.com

He now lives in London with his wife and two daughters, Liv and Ulla.

Del Burgo is also the oldest son of Jaime Ignacio del Burgo, the first democratically elected president of the Navarran autonomous community in Spain, and grandson of Jaime del Burgo, historian, scholar, and winner of the Spanish National Literature Prize.

A former professor, Del Burgo has a PhD in tax law and much experience in various industries such as business, investing, construction, publishing, finance and entertainment.

Currently, he is the Founder and Chairman of 12co S.A., a company specialising in security, programming with blockchain, digital signatures, and post-quantum encryption.

