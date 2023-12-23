2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro - € 269,000

Apartment Platja d'Aro, Girona 2 beds 1 baths € 269,000

Unique Opportunity! New Construction Apartment with Garden in Platja d'Aro This modern ground floor apartment offers comfortable and luxurious living in the heart of Platja d'Aro. With an exceptional location, just steps from the park and the village center, this property is perfect both as a main residence and second residence. Highlights: 2 spacious and bright rooms. 1 full bathroom with high quality finishes. Fully equipped kitchen with oven, extractor hood and ceramic hob. Spacious living-dining room with open kitchen for a modern lifestyle. Terrace and private garden of 22.35… See full property details