RESULTS of the tests on suspected samples of Legionnaire’s Disease taken in Gibraltar are expected ‘after the holidays’, its public health director said.

Authorities have linked four cases recorded since September to a particular source they said is no longer a risk last week.

One of those people who caught the Legionnaire’s Disease bacteria died while being treated at the St Bernard’s Hospital intensive care ward.

Minister for Health Gemma Arias Vasquez chaired the Legionnaire’s Strategic Coordinating Group this Friday.

Public Health Director Helen Carter told the attendees that she was ‘keeping the situation under review’.

The arrival of the results of genomic testing will allow Carter to rule out possible sources of the infection.

But even though environmental experts believe the suspect source of the aerosolised bacteria that cannot be transmitted from person to person to be contained the government is not taking any chances.

“Please remember if you’re away for the holidays for more than 7 days, run your taps for two minutes when you get home,” Dr Carter said.

“Please also remember to use proper windscreen wash in your vehicles and not just tap water on its own.”

Despite the loss of one person to the dreadful disease that attacks the lungs and causes pneumonia, three other cases survived the infection.

Elderly people are most at risk from Legionnaire’s, its local source which had local scientists perplexed as to its origin.

READ MORE: