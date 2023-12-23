THIS little known destination in Spain is the most searched for 2024 holiday, according to Booking.com.

It comes after the popular holiday website analysed the travel plans of almost 29,000 people.

Spain was a sought after destination for many travellers, with many opting for locations like Magaluf (Mallorca) and Castelldefels (Barcelona).

However, Pontevedra, a small city in Northern Spain, reigned supreme.

Photo: visit-Pontevedra.com/Facebook

According to Booking.com, the Galician city was the most searched for holiday destination for 2024.

Visitors highlighted Pontevedra’s natural beauty, beaches, temperate climate, varied accommodation and local gastronomy.

The city is known for its iconic Puente del Burgo but beyond the bridge, Pontevedra is full of history.

Photo: visit-Pontevedra.com/Facebook

Tourists must visit the Santo Domingo ruins, Santa Maria La Mayor Basilica and the San Francisco Convent.

The city is known for its charming cobbled streets leading to the picturesque Plaza de Lena.

Pontevedra has also gained recognition for having the best spa in Europe, according to Premio Wellness Experience 2023.

Balneario de Mondariz, was recently given the accolade thanks to its centuries old thermal baths.

The city’s popularity follows a growing trend of Spaniards seeking more holidays in the north of the country to escape the summer heat.

Pontevedra was not the only Galician city to make the list, with Lugo coming in 7th and Vigo in 13th place.

Photo: visit-Pontevedra.com/Facebook

Pilar Crespo, Head of Booking.com’s in Spain and Portugal told La Voz de Galicia: “We hope that everyone who visits falls in love with this splendid region which has so much to offer.”

As well as analysing where travellers wanted to go, Booking.com also revealed the types of holidays visitors prefer.

They discovered that almost 70% of people travel because they like the ‘anonymity’ and freedom it gives them.

Meanwhile, 62% said they enjoy exploring the unknown and finding new surprises.

A further 73% said they enjoy ‘flexible’ holidays which allow them to adapt their plans as they go along.

