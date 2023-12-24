2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool - € 225,000

Bungalow Calpe / Calp, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 225,000

Bungalow located very close to the center and beaches It consists of a ground floor and an upper floor, it has access through the ground floor, which consists of a hall with access stairs to the upper floor, living room, bathroom with shower, a storage room and a kitchen where It accesses an outdoor garden plot The upper floor consists of a hall, two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a complete bathroom All bedrooms and both bathrooms face the outside They have sun during the morning and in the afternoon Built area 96. 25 m2, plus parking and the rear garden area… See full property details