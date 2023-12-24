AS the snow starts to fall and blanket the place, Pradollano takes on the charm of an authentic mountain village.

There are lots of places to stay but easily one of the most charming has got to be the authentic Hotel Kenia Nevada, which is well located near the centre of town and open most of the year.

Run by the friendly Don Pedro – who used to ski for the country as a youngster – it is clean, well run and serves up one of the best breakfasts in Spain.

It also has a gym and spa, with an in-house masseur, and plenty of communal areas, filled with charming old furniture.

Hotel Kenia in the Sierra Nevada

Tranquil: The spa at the Melia Sol y Nieve in the Sierra Nevada

You could also go upmarket and splurge on one of the two wonderful Melia hotels, right in the heart of the resort.

The rooms at the Melia Sierra Nevada have been recently renovated and the New Premium rooms have been built on floors 7 and 8.

Meanwhile the nearby Meliá Sol y Nieve hotel offers The Level experience, which is the hotel group’s most exclusive commitment to luxury and personal service.

And if you really want to push the boat out at the top end are two incredible luxury hotels, Maribel Ski & Après Ski and the El Lodge Ski & Spa.

ICONIC: The Melia Sierra Nevada hotel

LUXURY: One of the rooms at the Maribel Hotel

The pool at El Lodge hotel in Sierra Nevada

Both owned by the group behind Marbella’s five star Puente Romano, they have the ultimate in location, right by the slopes, and with views to match.

The rooms are among the best appointed in Spain and you have a choice of spas, outdoor heated pools and hot tubs to luxuriate in.

But, best of all, they each have incredible restaurants to unwind in after a long day on the slopes or not.