3 bedroom Villa for sale in Arboleas with pool - € 229,000

Villa Arboleas, Almería 3 beds 2 baths € 229,000

Impeccable 3 Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in Arboleas, Almeria, Andalusia with lovely mountain views in a secluded place, yet only a 5 minute drove to amenities. Overview: This beautifully presented 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa with a pool is set in the quiet area of Los Torres in Arboleas. Situated just a short drive away from the amenities of Arboleas town, this property offers lovely views in a tranquil location. There is parking in the driveway via double gates. There is also a shed plus a storage unit in the garden for extra storage space. The villa offers a private pool to relax in… See full property details