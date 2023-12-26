3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Arriate with pool - € 269,000

Finca/Country House Arriate, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 269,000

This gorgeous home is a short walk from the centre of Arriate, Close to Ronda in the heart of Andalusia. The house is 85m2, with 3 bedrooms, one bathroom inside and another bathroom outside by the pool and outside living space. Set on a private plot, within a small urbanisation. The house benefits from a large living -dining room with open kitchen. There is possibilities to extend the house as the size of the plot allows it. Outside, separately from the house, you have the bathroom by the pool area (see photo), large storeroom, laundry room, gasoil tank room. Central heating though out make… See full property details