AN ex-cleaner who stole a nun’s bank card and racked up €2,640 of cash withdrawals has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Petrer.

The 42-year-old Columbian woman with no previous record has been charged with theft and fraud.

She was bailed after appearing before a Novelda court.

CARD THIEF ARRESTED

The Guardia Civil opened a probe in early November after a nun from a religious residence in the Vinapolo Medio region of Alicante province reported the theft of her card and subsequent illegal use.

The victim told officers that the card was in a cabinet drawer in her bedroom at the time it was stolen.

Investigators focused on people that had the trust of the nun and analysed the whole series of ATM cash withdrawals.

ATM security cameras revealed the same women made all of the illegal withdrawals and she was identified by several nuns as having previously worked for them as a cleaner.

She was arrested in a Petrer street by Guardia officers who found the the stolen card among her belongings.

In light of the case, the Guardia Civil has reminded all bank and credit card holders to immediately report any card theft and to get it blocked straight away.