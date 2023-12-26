RAIN and frost are predicted for parts of Spain in the final week of 2023 according to the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) with most of the south maintaining the current weather.

After above average temperatures, the days leading up to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be accompanied by polar air bringing a marked change to the weather in several areas of the country.

Tuesday sees anticyclonic weather present mainly in the north and the centre of Spain focusing on Aragon, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, and parts of Catalunya and Extremadura.

A yellow warning has been issued for overnight temperatures dropping to -6º C.

The approach of an Atlantic front will leave increased cloud in western Galicia accompanied by strong winds on the coast.

In the rest of the mainland, the winter anticyclone will see a predominance of clear skies.

While maximum temperatures will drop in the north and south-west of Spain, there will not be major changes elsewhere.

Wednesday will start with fog and frost in the interior and clouds will increase in the north-west, hailing the arrival of an Atlantic front with increased cloud and rain in the north, while the rest of Spain will also see more clouds but stable weather.

More rain is forecast for the north on Thursday, but the rest of the country is predicted to be rain-free.

For Friday, rainfall will remain in the north-west and in the eastern Bay of Biscay, although with a tendency to weaken as the hours go by.

Other parts of the west and Andalucia may see scattered rain and even light snowfall in the Sierra Nevada.

For the New Year weekend, the arrival of polar air will cause temperatures to drop, with frost in the interior of the mainland which could even reach the Balearic Islands and especially Mallorca.

New Year’s Day will begin with locally intense frosts inland and in mountain areas, but temperatures are expected to rise in the first part of next week.