IT’S no secret that the Canary Islands are one of the most popular destinations for a winter break in Spain.

Brits and other European tourists have been flocking there for years thanks to temperatures reaching up to 25C in the winter, sometimes even higher.

But while Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Lanzarote are all great choices in their own right, there is a lesser known island that is well worth the visit, and which many people may never have even heard of, according to the Sun.

The British tabloid has lauded the island of La Palma in a recent article, noting how it receives ‘around 150,000 tourists each year, just a fraction of the millions of Britons who flock to its big sisters.’

One of the many expansive beaches on La Palma in the Canary Islands

It adds: “The island’s microclimate means it can be cloudy on one side and gloriously sunny on the other.”

The report also notes the absence of crowds in La Palma, which is home to a volcano and attracts the world’s leading astronomers and astrophysicists.

“Strict laws banning industry and minimising light pollution keep the island beautiful and green, and make it an ideal place for a night trip to see all the stars at their brightest in clear skies,” the article adds.

Much like the rest of Spain, La Palma is filled with quality restaurants and bars.

Breathtaking views on the volcanic island of La Palma

According to the Sun, a must try are the fish croquettes and the ‘delicious’ traditional almond cookies and local rum “made with sugar cane on the island for hundreds of years.”

There is also an incredible amount of activities for tourists to take part in, according to the official La Palma tourism website, which reads: “Right in the midst of the Atlantic Ocean lies La Palma, a World Biosphere Reserve, Starlight Reserve and Marine Reserve.

“It covers a surface area of 706sqkm and offers plenty of leisure activities. Hiking, mountain biking, diving, paragliding, boat trips and much more, on this island, everything is possible.”

It adds: “This is the ideal environment for an adrenaline rush and your holiday here is the perfect time to get back in touch with nature and have fun.”