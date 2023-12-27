3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar with pool garage - € 459,950

Villa San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia 3 beds 4 baths € 459,950

Perfectly designed: this beautiful two level villa have been thoughtfully designed to provide the perfect individual private contemporary living space, featuring double full glass sliding doors that open directly on to a large terrace with private swimming pool enclosed gardens with off road parking. “SUN ALL DAY” with first floor terraced area to enjoy the sun all day long. Located in a centralised, established residential area just 10 minutes walk to the beaches in San Javier. Perfectly located: 700 metres from the beaches, this south facing plot is available in the coastal Murcian town… See full property details