THE GUARDIA CIVIL have freed a 24-year-old man who was held hostage for two days in Calpe with the kidnappers demanding a €100,000 ransom from his girlfriend.

Five people have been arrested and several knives used to threaten the victim were seized.

All of those involved were Albanians and the kidnapping was prompted by a settling of scores over a failed business venture where the captors wanted the return of their lost investment.

The kidnapped man’s girlfriend was contacted by a video call and was told bluntly that he would be killed if she did not come up with the money.

The woman contacted the Guardia Civil who confirmed that her partner was being held in the old town area of Calpe.

The hostage was freed and was in good health with three of the kidnappers detained at the property.

Two other gang members were arrested a few minutes later when they were spotted hiding in a van.

Despite the seriousness of the crime, all of the kidnappers were bailed after appearing before a Denia court.

