A YOUNG man who vanished from the Costa del Sol more than a month ago has finally been found by his family.

Adrian Fernandez, 22, disappeared from Fuengirola on November 25, sparking a month-long search by his mother Caroline and his British stepfather Sanjay.

The young man suffers from mental health issues and his family were desperate to track him down before Christmas.

His mother told the Olive Press late last night: “Thank you for all your help. We found Adrian this morning with someone who has seen his missing poster. He is not in good state physically and mentally but hope he will recover.

“We just got home from hospital. He has been admitted to psychiatric department in Malaga. We really appreciate all your help to find our son. Thank you so much.”

The good news comes days after Caroline saw her son in the background of a YouTube video.

Adrian is believed to appear in a ‘Fuengirola walking video’, which consists of a person filming their point of view as they walk through the streets of the Costa del Sol city.

He was seen wearing his distinctive red jacket after around 1 minute and 30 seconds.

His worried mother Caroline previously told the Olive Press: “He has no money, food, water or any form of identification and I’m worried of his well-being.”