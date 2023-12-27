THE family of a missing British teenager has launched a fresh appeal to bring him home – some 16 months after they last saw him.

Jayden Pearson, 14, was last seen by his mother, who has legal custody, when she waved him off on a 10-day trip to the Algarve in August 2022 with his father Andrew Pearson, 33.

However, when the airport taxi did not pick Jayden up upon his return flight and Andrew blocked her number, mother Rebecca Jones, 35, began to fear the worst.

It is feared that biological father Andrew could have brought the boy into Andalucia in efforts to evade capture, and may even be constantly travelling between the two.

MISSING: Jayden Pearson, 14, from Doncaster

The pair were last seen in Castelo Branco, less than 30km from the border with Spain, but could now be anywhere as ‘they keep moving’

Rebecca told the Olive Press today that police are ‘struggling’ to find the pair because ‘they keep moving’.

READ MORE: Alex Batty speaks: British teenager who was kidnapped from Spain says it is ‘surreal’ to be back home

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, the mother added that she and her other son Matthew had to endure another Christmas without Jayden.

She said: “We hope wherever you are Jayden, you know we hope to see and hear from you again.”

Jayden, from Doncaster, is slim, 5ft tall (152cm), with blue-green eyes and blonde-light brown hair.

Police investigations in both Portugal and the UK initially placed the child at Ribera do Carrasqueiro in Alcobaca, Portugal and later towards the end of 2022 potentially in Castelo Branco.

Missing child Jayden Pearson, 14, is about 5 feet tall (152cm) with blue-green eyes and blonde-light brown hair. He was last seen with biological father Andrew Pearson, 33, (bottom right)

Rebecca gained custody of Jayden and his brother, Mathew, 11, in 2019 after her relationship broke down with Andrew.

But she agreed to let him go on the holiday with his father, unaware of what he was planning.

READ MORE: ‘We’re heartbroken’: Family of missing British man who vanished from Spain in March launches fresh appeal just days before his birthday and Christmas

If you spot either Jayden or Andrew, you are advised not to approach but contact the authorities.

Instead report any sightings to overseas crisis support charity LBT Global on +44 1983 718802 Option 9 or the Information Hotline +44800 098 8485, or WhatsApp +44 7543 166 561, or email delta.ops@lbt.global.

Alternatively contact South Yorkshire Police, from the UK call 101 and from overseas call +44 114 2196905.

You do not have to leave your name and all information will be passed to the relevant authorities.