SPAIN’S state rail operator Renfe launched a cut-price ticket campaign on Wednesday offering bargain travel from early January after the Three Kings holiday.

Low cost fares are available for journeys from January 8 on AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity and AVE International trains.

They can be bought until Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The campaign covers all routes and tickets are identified with the name ‘Superprecios’ on the Renfe website.

The company says that travellers will be able to shop around to get the cheapest fares in 2024.

Passengers can choose between a Basic ticket with the best ‘Super Price’ or a ‘Choose for one euro more’ ticket.

In the case of the AVE International, they can choose between ‘Standard Upgrade’ or ‘Comfort’ for €5.60 and €10, respectively.

Customers who are members of the MAS Renfe loyalty programme will benefit from both the ‘Super Prices’ and the savings accumulated in points.