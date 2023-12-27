WITH the holiday season firmly underway, a sudden surge in flu and Covid cases has gripped Spain.
During the week of December 11 to 17, the Acute Respiratory Infection Surveillance System (Sivira) reported an increase in flu incidence across all age groups.
Hospitalisation rates have spiked to 2.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, particularly among adults over 80, where the rate climbs to 15.5.
Meanwhile, medical centres are reporting fluctuations in Covid-19 cases, with a rate of 113.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The hospitalisation rate for COVID-19 currently stands at 1.9, with the over-80 age group being the most affected, at a rate of 16.6.
With this in mind, the Ministry of Health has laid out seven key preventative measures:
Cover Nose and Mouth: When coughing or sneezing, it’s crucial to cover your nose and mouth to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets.
Use Disposable Tissues: Contain respiratory droplets and secretions using disposable tissues.
Dispose of Tissues Properly: After using tissues, immediately discard them in the nearest trash bag.
Hand Hygiene: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water or clean them with an alcohol-based gel, especially after contact with respiratory secretions.
Wear Masks: If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, wearing a mask can help reduce the transmission risk.
Follow Vaccination Recommendations: Stay updated with vaccinations against respiratory microorganisms.
Avoid Work When Symptomatic: If possible, do not go to work if you are exhibiting symptoms of illness.
READ MORE: