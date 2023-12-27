WITH the holiday season firmly underway, a sudden surge in flu and Covid cases has gripped Spain.

During the week of December 11 to 17, the Acute Respiratory Infection Surveillance System (Sivira) reported an increase in flu incidence across all age groups.

Hospitalisation rates have spiked to 2.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, particularly among adults over 80, where the rate climbs to 15.5.

Meanwhile, medical centres are reporting fluctuations in Covid-19 cases, with a rate of 113.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The hospitalisation rate for COVID-19 currently stands at 1.9, with the over-80 age group being the most affected, at a rate of 16.6.

With this in mind, the Ministry of Health has laid out seven key preventative measures: