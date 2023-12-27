A MAN who allegedly attacked a woman in Gibraltar was charged with attemped murder, assaulting police, threats to kill and Actual Bodily Harm during the festive period.

Jacob McWilliam, 22, of Witham’s Road, was arrested by response team officers who were called to Moorish Castle Estate at 12.40am on Christmas Eve.

It followed reports of a man attacking a woman close to a bridge on Castle Road near the Upper Rock area of Gibraltar’s old town.

As they arrested the suspected, McWilliam allegedly attacked a police officer.

On Christmas Day, he was charged with the offences, which also included resisting police and criminal damage.

The Royal Gibraltar Police remanded him in prison until his trial Wednesday.

In another domestic incident on Saturday, police arrested Jesper Carr, 34, originally from Derbyshire in Main Street.

“The victim reported that she had been assaulted by the suspect and had a number of injuries at around 10.30pm’, police reported in a statement.

That afternoon, Carr was charged with ABH and forced to remain in a holding cell until his trial, also on Wednesday.

Government ministers have created new rules governing domestic abuse to better enforce justice on the Rock.

