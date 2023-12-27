THIS is the moment a business in Marbella was seen engulfed by flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In video footage shared online, the inferno can be seen tearing through the building in the Cristamar centre, in the upmarket resort of Puerto Banus.

According to the social media user who shared the clip, the flames were first seen at around 4am.

It is not yet known what caused the fire or which business was being targeted.

It comes just months after the same shopping centre was the scene of a shooting in the summer.

Footage shared in July showed several young men in swimming shorts running for cover before a masked man carrying an automatic weapon approached and fired shots, before running from view.

He then escaped in a BMW before dumping it and setting it ablaze – causing a forest fire in the process that required multiple aircraft to put it out.

There is no suggestion that the shooting in July and the fire on Wednesday morning are linked.