2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Madrid city - € 590,000

Apartment Madrid, Madrid 2 beds 2 baths € 590,000

Fully renovated apartment, located on Goya street, in the Salamanca district, the most exclusive area of Madrid. The apartment is located on the first interior floor with an elevator and forklift. It has access to a patio for private use with artificial grass, vertical planters, flowers and aromatic plants. Modern building with concierge, with good accessibility for disabled people and Common areas in very good condition. The house has two large bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. Top brand air conditioning in each of them. Two full bathrooms with shower. One of them incorporated into the master… See full property details