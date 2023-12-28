SPAIN’S high-speed rail network is a source of huge pride for many Spaniards: it’s efficient, offers an excellent alternative to air travel, and is reasonably priced. And from today, users have something else to be happy about: cut-price tickets from one of the system’s main operators.

Iryo, a private, Spanish-owned operator, has launched a promotion that will run from December 28 to January 11, and will see tickets on sale to all of its destinations starting at just €8.

The company is celebrating a year of operations on the network, which was originally just home to the state-owned AVE high-speed service but has since been opened up to other operators in a bid to stimulate competition.

Iryo currently runs services between Madrid and 10 other Spanish cities, such as Valencia, Malaga, Sevilla and Barcelona.

Depending on the chosen destination, passengers should be able to snap up tickets for the whole of 2024 for anywhere between €8 and €20.

Iryo is owned by airline Air Nostrum, Italian train operator Trenitalia, and Spanish transport infrastructure company Globalvia.

There are currently four different operators on Spain’s high-speed network: AVE, its low-cost version AVLO, Iryo, and French low-cost operator Ouigo.

