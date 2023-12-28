POLICE are searching for three suspects who gagged, extorted, threatened with a firearm and beat up two Colombian nationals in Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Guardia Civil agents have already arrested their one of the suspects during the so-called operation ‘Croque’ which looked to discover the perpetrators.

Police said the arrested man was the Colombians’ former housemate, detained after police carried out a raid on the address in Malaga’s Mijas.

Guardia Civil teams also discovered a firearm which they believe was used in the violent attack.

They also recovered two Colombian passports that the attackers stole from the victims during the assault.

The Guardia Civil are now continuing their investigation to find out exactly what happened and arrest those responsible.

ALSO READ: