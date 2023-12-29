2 bedroom Villa for sale in Algorfa with pool - € 175,000

Villa Algorfa, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 175,000

Welcome to your dream villa in the heart of Algorfa, Alicante! This charming two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, built in 2004, offers a perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Boasting 85 square meters of well-designed living space, this property sits on a generous plot of 127 square meters. As you step into this immaculate villa, you'll be greeted with warmth and openness. The well-appointed kitchen, with modern appliances and ample storage, is a chef's delight. The villa features two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, providing plenty of storage space and two pristine… See full property details