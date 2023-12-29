LA LIGA leaders Real Madrid have extended Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026, putting paid to Brazil chasing him to become their new coach.

Ancelotti had been linked with a move to Brazil for the past several months, with the president of the Brazilian soccer confederation publicly expressing his desire to hire him.

But the Italian has said all along that he wanted to stay at Real Madrid if the club wanted him to remain.

His current contract was due to expire on June 30, 2024.

If all goes to plan, the Italian’s time at Real would reach seven seasons (2013-15 and 2021 onwards), and he would become the longest-serving coach under the presidency of Florentino Perez.

Talks were held in November and early December paving the way for the new deal, and all that was needed was an official announcement.

In his five seasons as Real Madrid coach, Ancelotti has won 10 titles:- two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, one La Liga, two Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup.

He is the only coach to have won four European Cups, while he is also the first to win all five major European leagues in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain.

Last season, Real won the Copa del Rey but finished runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga and were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

They currently top La Liga after 18 games at the mid-season break and remain in all their European and domestic cup competitions.