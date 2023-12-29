A BRITISH couple were found dead in their Denia home on Friday following a fire that experts believe could occurred ‘several days’ earlier.

One theory is that the blaze could have been caused by a discarded cigarette butt but that has to be confirmed as part of an investigation which will led by the Policia Nacional.

Authorities confirmed that the man, 78, and woman, 84, both came from the United Kingdom, but no further details about their identities were given.

Emergency services were called at 10.45am after neighbours reported seeing smoke coming out of a Calle Pansa semi-detached property on the Club Belen urbanisation in the Montgo district.

CALLE PANSA PROPERTIES

A Denia Park fire crew arrived and found the charred bodies of the couple, who are said to have died due to smoke inhalation.

Their home had already been devastated internally leading to a conclusion that fire happened earlier in the week.

Autopsies will be carried out to confirm the cause of their deaths.