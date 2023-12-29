A 58-YEAR-OLD Dutchman has been arrested for trying to frame his wife on an attempted homicide charge at their Mallorca home.

The man stabbed himself and when police arrived at their property in the Cala Major district of Palma, he told officers that her partner had knifed her.

The Policia Nacional and Palma Policia Local were despatched to the home on Tuesday night when the woman- also aged 58- phoned emergency services to say that her husband had been stabbed in chest.

The woman was in a confused state and had been drinking.

Officers heard a variety of contradictory statements from her as to who had caused her husband’s injury.

She suggested he could have been stabbed in a bar or on the street without specifying who the perpetrator was.

In a dramatic turn, her husband then accused her of stabbing him in the chest with the express aim of killing him.

The police arrested the wife for attempted homicide while her partner was taken to Son Espases Hospital.

Homicide specialists from the Policia Nacional interviewed the ‘victim’ and found his account had a variety of inconsistencies and lacked credibility as they realised that he was trying to stitch her up.

He was arrested at his hospital bedside while his wife- a Moroccan national- was released from custody after her scheduled court appearance on Thursday was cancelled.