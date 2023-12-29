THE Picasso Museum in Malaga has revealed that it set a new record in 2023, attracting an impressive 779,279 visitors.

This figure surpasses the previous high of 2019 by nearly 60,000, backing up the museum’s status as a powerhouse in Spain’s art world.

It is especially momentous in a year marking both its 20th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s passing.

One of the highlights of the museum’s year was its participation in the international Celebración Picasso 1973-2023.

The museum hosted the acclaimed ‘Picasso Sculptor Matter and Body’ exhibition, curated by Carmen Giménez, and the ongoing ‘The Echo of Picasso,’ curated by Eric Troncy, open until the end of March 2024.

These exhibitions, coupled with a glut of educational and cultural activities, drew in 21% more people than in 2022, setting the museum’s new record.

Spain’s Picasso Museum Malaga broke visitor records in 2023

Approximately 34,480 individuals engaged in educational and cultural activities, including those attending accessibility projects developed in collaboration with the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation.

The museum also hosted a range of events from lectures and seminars to jazz concerts, particularly during the ‘Twenty Times Pablo’ celebration in October, which alone attracted over 12,200 people.

The magnetic appeal of Picasso’s extraordinary work, combined with the museum’s cultural and educational programs, has drawn in crowds and solidified its reputation on both national and international stages.

The rise in Malaga’s tourism has further bolstered the museum’s growth as it makes it onto the list of the city’s must-visit destinations for art lovers and tourists alike.

READ MORE: