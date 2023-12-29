A MAN who allegedly beat up and threatened a former woman partner just after Christmas was arrested and charged by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Riyen Lea, 36, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday on 28 December at New Mole House Police Station after the arrest the day before.

He will now face trial for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Threats to Kill and Fear or Provocation of Violence.

Response team officers arrested him on Reclamation Road at 1.45pm on December 27.

It followed a report from the victim who claimed he had assaulted her.

He will now stay in jail at New Mole House until his appearance at the Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 30 December at 10am.

“Lea was bailed for a number of other offences whilst officers continue their investigations,” the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

Police officers have reported a spate of domestic violence cases over the last few weeks around the Christmas date.

The Rock’s government has stiffened up the law to protect woman victims and their children who suffer from domestic violence over the last year.

Extensive training has ensured that all members of the judicial process, from police to Magistrates, have a decent idea of how to handle all domestic abuse cases.

