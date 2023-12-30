4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Yecla with pool garage - € 159,000

Finca/Country House Yecla, Murcia 4 beds 2 baths € 159,000

Bargain 4 bed 2 bath Country house with separate annexe, nice swimming pool, covered terrace, fireplace, BBQ area with storage and a nice fully fenced plot with olive and fruit trees, only 4 km to Yecla. Entering the property you are welcome by a large garden with large terraced area, a nice swimming pool with pump and filter and many mature trees giving a lot of shade and privacy. The main house has a nice covered terrace leading into the living open area, with kitchen corner with pantry, the owners decided to hold the ancient water deposit collecting rain water (that can be eliminated if… See full property details